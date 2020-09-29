GG Life Lesson Children Storybook Series Author Renee Goodwin

|Renee Goodwin is a Children’s Book Author of the GG Life Lesson Storybooks Series: GG Cleans House – Learning Teamwork, GG Meets Her Match – Becoming Forever Friends, GG Takes Action – Practicing Health Safety (to be released spring 2021.) These books help teach life lessons from the perspective of a very energetic, funny loving puppy named GG.
Each book highlights vocabulary words in the story that parents, teachers, family members can use to create other activities.
For more information on how to get an autographed copy of the books, please go to: https://www.ggstorybooks.com