The East Texas Symphony Orchestra has recently announced its concert line-up for the 20/21
symphony season. Featuring local talent and collaborations, the 20/21 ETSO season includes a
celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, a first-ever partnership with Texas College, and
programs that span genres from classical to rock to Broadway and more. “There is definitely
something for everyone on this season,” says Music Director Richard Lee. “We wanted to create
a season that will appeal to our loyal subscribers and entice first-timers alike, and I think we’ve
done that with these programs.
ETCO chats about the local connections that ETSO is making during the next season.
The East Texas Symphony Orchestra has recently announced its concert line-up for the 20/21