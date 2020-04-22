ETCO chats about the local connections that ETSO is making during the next season.

Jamie Reason, a 1976 music education graduate from Holy Names University in Oakland, California, has taught violin for fifty years and began her private and school teaching experience while still in high school as an instrumental music teacher aide for Castro Valley schools. Jamie taught for four years as a certified band and instrumental music director for San Lorenzo schools before moving to Texas in 1981 where she served as instrumental music teacher at St. Mary’s School in Longview, established a private music studio and began playing violin with the Longview and East Texas Symphony Orchestras. This is Jamie’s 35th season with the ETSO! Moving to Tyler in 1988 with her husband, Stephen and their children, Jamie established a thriving Suzuki string studio that would get to “open” for the ETSO park concerts. Jamie returned to teaching in the schools in 2000 as orchestra director at The Brook Hill School. While there, Jamie led her orchestra to two state championships, consistent sweepstakes and superior ratings, and students qualifying for All-Region and All-State. She was also deeply honored to be selected as the recipient of the 2010 Noted Circle award by the Tyler Youth Orchestra (now ETYO) for her “service to the youth and community of Tyler as musician and instructor”, and in 2016 was named the TAPPS Fine Arts Teacher of the Year. In 2016, Jamie retired from her position at Brook Hill with the March birth of her first grandchild. In 2017, Jamie received the Who’s Who Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award in Music Education. School retirement was short lived with Jamie’s eldest daughter, Sarah taking an orchestra position in 2016 with TISD. Since then, Jamie has been a Tyler ISD string specialist, sectional coach, orchestra assistant, at Robert E Lee High School with her daughter, Sarah. Jamie‘s love for two of God’s amazing creations, children and music, continue to motivate her to educate, equip, challenge and nurture children in music and life. You can donate in Jamie’s Honor at www.yanetexas.org