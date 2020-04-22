Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches, & Warnings

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Submit Weather Photos

ETCO chats about the local connections that ETSO is making during the next season.

East Texas Live
Posted: / Updated:

The East Texas Symphony Orchestra has recently announced its concert line-up for the 20/21
symphony season. Featuring local talent and collaborations, the 20/21 ETSO season includes a
celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, a first-ever partnership with Texas College, and
programs that span genres from classical to rock to Broadway and more. “There is definitely
something for everyone on this season,” says Music Director Richard Lee. “We wanted to create
a season that will appeal to our loyal subscribers and entice first-timers alike, and I think we’ve
done that with these programs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories