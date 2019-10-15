East Texas Yamboree drops in to give some details on this weekends Yamboree festivities

Yamboree will be starting this week. Carnival starts Wednesday night through Saturday night on the square in Gilmer. They will have the Queens coronation where we will see all the beautiful dresses as well as crowning our Queen Audrey Scott Nolan. There will be a school parade on Friday at 11am and the Queens parade on Saturday at 1pm. Livestock show and sale starts at 1:00 on Saturday at the Yamboree grounds on the North side of town. There will be tons of arts and craft booth out there as well. Yam pie contest, photo contest and more. They will have live band on the square from Wednesday night through Saturday night. Lots of big names. There will be gospel music all day long on Saturday at the Civic center. Big barn dance Saturday night.

http://www.yamboree.com