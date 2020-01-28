East Texas Wedding Extravaganza is this weekend and we got some tips on what to expect

East Texas Bridal Expo offers the Bride to Be the opportunity to meet nearly 100 East Texas exhibitors all under one roof at Harvey Convention Center with products and services for weddings and events. Bridal Fashion Show and Grand Prize Presentation is offered. Prizes awarded from the exhibitors to the Bride to Be by raffle or games. There will be food samples from caterers and bakeries, inspirational decor ideas on display, information about area venues, event services all offered by experts in the industry for the Bride and her bridal party to view and enjoy. Memory making event for the Bride that is engaged.