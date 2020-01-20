Breaking News
East Texas Symphony Orchestra chats about their upcoming concert with Brahms' Piano Concerto

The ETSO’s upcoming concert is January 25th, Brahms’ Piano Concerto. East Texas Symphony Orchestra is a professional orchestra based in Tyler. The January 25 concert is part of the orchestra’s series of concert that is performed at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. Tickets are on sale now and you won’t want to miss it. Head to
http://www.ETSO.org

