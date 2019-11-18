The 10th Annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is this Friday in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but the East Texas Food Bank is celebrating a little early.

Community members have come together to host the 10th annual Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in Tyler on Friday.

The free event is open to the public and will be held at Bergfeld Park on Friday, November 22, starting at 5:30 p.m.

If you plan on attending, the ETFB asks that you bring plastic jars of benefit butter to donate.

“A ‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ has become a holiday tradition for the us,” said ETFB Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Cullinane. “We hope that families from across our community will come together and enjoy the show. Our hope is to connect our children with the true spirit of Thanksgiving and the needs of so many families affected by hunger right here in East Texas.”

Backpacks with educational material on food and nutrition will be given out to the first 200 children.

There will also be snack bags that will be filled with all of the goodies the children bring to Thanksgiving in the holiday special, such as jelly beans, pretzels, popcorn and toast.