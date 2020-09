The East Texas Food Bank joins Feeding America food banks nationwide this September to take part in Hunger Action Month and inspire people to take action and bring attention to the reality of hunger in America. This year’s campaign comes at a critical time when the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt thousands of East Texans living paycheck to paycheck. Thursday, September 10 is Hunger Action Day! A one-day push to paint the community and amplify the issue of hunger. Find out how you can help!