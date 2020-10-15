East Texas Crisis Center: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If you are in a situation of domestic violence or know someone who is, it may be hard to know ways to get out of these situations. The East Texas Crisis Center is speaking with us about how they can help people get through the difficult circumstances they may be in.

Incorporated in 1978 as the Smith County Citizens Against Rape, the East Texas Crisis Center has become a haven for thousands of victims of family violence, sexual assault, and violent crime. Our mission statement is: To provide safety, shelter and education to victims of family violence, sexual assault, dating violence and other violent crime and to restore dignity and purpose in their lives while promoting public compassion and awareness to reduce violence in the community. East Texas Crisis Center provides services for five counties: Smith, Van Zandt, Rains, Henderson, and Wood county. Programs emphasize both prevention and intervention. Resale store operations provide clothing, household goods and furniture at no cost to families in extreme need. Since March of 2020, precautions and interventions have been implemented to maintain the safety of our clients and staff.

For more information please go to: https://etcc.org/