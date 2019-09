CityFest East Texas is a multicultural festival being held October 5-6 on Tyler’s Downtown Square. This free event will feature top music artists, a family fun zone, BMX demonstrations, and a message of hope from Andrew Palau. Leading up to the weekend are a number of events including Fiesta Latina, BuckOut, prison ministries, and luncheons for men and women. If you would like to to learn more head on over to their website at www.cityfest.org