CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances talk Women With Heart Kickoff Event at Broadway Square Mall

The 2020 Women With Heart kickoff event at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler will give women and families the chance to learn about health and fitness, heart care, stroke prevention and the warning signs of heart disease in women. There will be a fashion show, giveaways and more! The event is Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will feature two fashion shows –for adults and children; performances by local high school cheer teams; and health vendors including heart health, stroke awareness, fitness centers, and women’s health. There will also be giveaways for Fitness Center memberships, Kendra Scott jewelry, James Avery gift cards and more!