Bryan’s Cheesecake opens new location in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Get your sweet tooth ready because an East Texas classic has opened a new location.

Bryan’s Cheesecakes, originally located in Mineola, now has a location in Tyler.

In 2016, Bryan’s Cheesecakes opened it’s doors and started making the first true Texas style cheesecake.

Bryan makes over 50 different flavors of cake, and variations including minis, cheesecake brownies, double layer cakes, and keto cheesecakes.

If you’d like to order or find out more information, you can check out their website here.