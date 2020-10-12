This content is sponsored:

Breckenridge Village of Tyler is a faith-based community for adults with mild to moderate intellectual and developmental disabilities. Located just west of Tyler, Texas, they offer residential and day enrichment programs to meet the needs of the persons entrusted to their care. They serve people in a warm, safe, family-like setting that seeks to empower each resident as he or she develops spiritually, physically, mentally, emotionally, and socially in a safe, loving, and closely supervised environment.

For more information please go to: https://breckenridgevillage.com/