Better Business Bureau shares what to bring for upcoming ‘Secure Your ID’ day

Identity theft is a major problem, and with more of us shopping online these days, that’s going to continue, but there are a number of steps you can take to secure your personal information.

The BBB has teamed up with Kelly Community Federal Credit Union and Ark-La-Tex Shredding to host their annual “Secure Your ID” day on July 18th.

It will be held from 8 a.m. until noon at the BBB Offices, located at 3600 Old Bullard Road in Tyler.

The event was supposed to be held in April, the event was postponed due to Covid-19.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

What: Secure your ID day

When: July 18 – 8 a.m. to noon

Where: BBB offices – 3600 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler

It’s FREE!

You can bring paper documents & electronics

Volunteers will be using recommended personal protective equipment (PPE). All attendees must remain in their vehicles during the event.

Shredder trucks and volunteers will be on hand to assist participants and hand out information on identity theft protection.

For more information about the events, contact BBB at 903-581-5704.