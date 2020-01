Daddy Daughter and Mother Son Dances is on Feb. 7 & 8. Tickets on sale now at the Glass Recreation Center. Also, the 15th Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tourney is Jan. 18 at Lindsey Park benefiting the E.T. Food Bank and the Parks Dept. Find out much more over one their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pages/City-of-Tyler-Parks-Recreation/186691011678418