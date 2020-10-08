East Texas breaks record for Drug Enforcement Agency Takeback events

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to Next Step Solutions, more East Texas law enforcement agencies participated in the semi-annual DEA Takeback event, a national initiative to help residents safely dispose of their unneeded drugs.

“We are so thrilled that so many local law enforcement agencies are participating in the DEA Takeback event this October. As this event becomes more widespread over East Texas, that means communities will have fewer medications falling into the wrong hands.” Rebecca Smith, program director over the substance abuse prevention coalitions at Next Step Community Solutions in Tyler

Several law enforcement agencies that work with the coalitions that will participate in the DEA Takeback event include:

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office

Kilgore Police Department

Gladewater Police Department

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Marshall Police Department

Hallsville Police Department

Morris County Sheriff’s Office

Cass County Sheriff’s Office

Pittsburg Police Department

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. October 24 at a mix of local grocery store and pharmacy partners, as well as law enforcement offices.

To see the location near you, visit easttexasrx.com or call one of the listed law enforcement agencies.

According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, people age 12 and older who said they abuse perscription drugs to get them from friends and family more than half of the time, sometimes taking them from an unattended medicine cabinet.

Nathan Grounds, coalition coordinator for the Northeast Texas Coalition Against Substance Abuse, which focuses on preventing adolescent substance abuse, said that these events have been making a difference.

According to the Texas School Survey out of Texas A&M, the percentage of 7-12th graders in East Texas who reported taking prescriptions that weren’t theirs dropped 38% from 2016 to 2018.

Prescription drug boxes that have been installed in law enforcement facilities have collected more than 3,000 pounds of unneeded drugs in East Texas over the last few years.

After the event, the DEA collects the drugs from local law enforcement and incinerates them.

This option is much safe than flushing pills into the water supply or throwing them directly in the trash.

According to Grounds, one of the top calls to poison control is for young children or pets who have accidentally consumed drugs that were in the trash.

If you are interested in disposing of your prescription drugs, you can bring them to the event, no questions asked. If you are unable to make the event, check out EastTexasRx.com for drop box locations and other ways to safely dispose.