East Texas Arboretum to host annual Fall Festival

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Arboretum will host their annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on October 10th .

East Texas Arboretum is seeking vendors to join them on on their day of “fun and entertainment”.

Vendors can register for a booth here.

Booths are $30 without electricity and $50 with.

The Fall Festival will have BOOCOOS the Clown, pumpkin decorating and Athens Animal Rescue Shelter pets for adoption.

The event will take place at the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society at 1601 Patterson Road Athens.