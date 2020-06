TYLER, Texas (KETK) This has been a school year unlike any other. With virtual classes, digital teaching, and unique graduations. KETK News & FOX51 News is honoring the class of 2020 for all they’ve accomplished.

Hundreds of students, with one thing in-common.

Check out the Longview and Tyler ISD’s graduating classes below:

LONGVIEW

ROBERT E. LEE

JOHN TYLER