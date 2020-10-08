Hit the Bricks features Liberty Live concert with UT Tyler Jazz Faculty

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On the second Saturday of every month, Downtown Tyler celebrates Hit the Bricks.

For the month of October, Hit the Bricks will be partially online with all restaurants and stores reopened to the public.

Some of the activities at this months Hit the Bricks include:

Live music will also be featured:

For a full list, hours of operation, address and contact information, visit DowntownTyler.org.

Hit the Bricks is held rain or shine, cold or hot and even amid pandemics. Help us support our local Downtown businesses during this time.