TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Southside Park, which had been closed for months for repairs, is back open.

The park at 455 Shiloh Road has a playground with wheelchair ramps and equipment designed using Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines to accommodate children with different mobility levels.

The city recently completed the repairs.

The new playground was a joint effort of the Tyler Area Ambucs and the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, said information from city.