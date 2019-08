JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville has purchased a new fireboat, according to their Facebook page.

The City of Jacksonville has purchased a new Fireboat, enabling the City to provide fire protection and rescue… Posted by City of Jacksonville Texas on Thursday, August 29, 2019

The boat is to be used for fire rescues and operations on Lake Jacksonville. A team of firefighters are training this week on the boat and it will be patrolling the lake for Labor Day weekend.

In the future, the boat will be used also on weekends and holidays.