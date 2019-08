TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler and Tyler Police Department will be hosting a “School is Cool!” event Thursday evening at the Rose Garden and Harvey Hall.

It is the sixth year for the event and it is meant to help children and parents prepare for the new school year.

Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to the first 2,000 school-aged children in line. Vendors will also be there for various services.

Admission is free.