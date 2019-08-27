Breaking News
City of Troup holds groundbreaking for Short Street Park

TROUP, Texas (KETK) — The City of Troup is getting a new park, and the work started on Monday evening.

City officials and citizens gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of the park.

It’s partially thanks to the help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which provided half of $122,000 needed for renovations, with the Troup Community Development Corporation providing the rest.

In the park there will be a:

  • new half court basketball court
  • large children’s play feature
  • picnic tables
  • fencing and handicapped parking

Completion is expected in less than 90 days, depending on the weather.

From left to right in the front row are Kim Carter, Connie Switzer, David Sutton, Serena Prince and Gary Salyer, all Troup Community Development Corporation Board members, Troup Planning and Zoning chairman, Barbara Barton, Troup Mayor, Joe Carlyle, Sean Spencer, Heartland Play, and Kyle Stephens, Stephens Engineering.
In the second row are Dianne Layne, Troup Police Chief, Pat Hendrix and Nelson Darden, Troup City Councilman.

