City of Troup holds groundbreaking for Short Street Park

TROUP, Texas (KETK) — The City of Troup is getting a new park, and the work started on Monday evening.

City officials and citizens gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of the park.

It’s partially thanks to the help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which provided half of $122,000 needed for renovations, with the Troup Community Development Corporation providing the rest.

In the park there will be a:

new half court basketball court

large children’s play feature

picnic tables

fencing and handicapped parking

Completion is expected in less than 90 days, depending on the weather.