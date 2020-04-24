CHRISTUS hospital nuns create TikTok dance video for frontline healthcare workers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, but particularly healthcare workers who are on the front lines treating those infected.

Tyler nuns who live and work at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler decided to show their love and appreciation for their coworkers in a fun, creative way.

The sisters gathered together to create a TikTok dance, calling the workers “Superheroes In Scrubs” as well as making signs that read “Ordinary Things, Extraordinary Love.

The dance has gone viral nearly overnight in East Texas after being posted by Sister Josephine-Garrett. The video was shared on Facebook nearly 700 times and has more than 14,000 views.

Sister Josephine, the second nun in the video, is the school counselor at St. Gregory Cathedral School in downtown Tyler, less than a mile from the hospital.

She wrote that they wanted to show love “for our #CHRISTUS heroes.”

The dance is set to a song named “Ordinary” by Hannah Kerr, a 23-year-old American Christian singer from Buffalo, New York.