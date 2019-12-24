SHOWING AND SHARING LOVE: Lufkin group gives free meals, haircuts on Christmas eve

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK)–It was a special Christmas eve for some people in Lufkin.

Out of pure kindness people at Safari Kidz Academy on South Chestnut offered meals to whoever wanted one.

Shanta Kennedy-Moreland wanted to volunteer somewhere for the holidays when she realized she already had a place.

“I was sitting at home at Thanksgiving and I was looking for places to volunteer and I couldn’t really find many places,” said Shanta Kennedy-Moreland, Safari Kidz Academy Executive Director. “God just put in my spirit to pull some people together and do it myself.”

A few employees donated, but most of it was funded out of pocket.

“We are all sitting at our homes on Christmas day eating and I wanted to make sure we were providing something to the people in the community,” said Kennedy-Moreland.

Many events like this pop up around the holidays, but this one had something a little different.

Free haircuts were provided to anyone who wanted one.

“We’ve got to try something different, now I don’t know if they ever had a barber around but since I know how to do it I might as well, help out with what I can,” said Mike Palacio, a barber.

“Today’s really about family, love and helping people out,” Coree Kennedy, another barber continued.

Those attending say Christmas is so much more than what happens on the morning of the 25th, it’s all about good gestures.

“I don’t think Christmas is just about getting gifts and all that, I think Christmas is just about just being around people and meeting new people and showing and sharing love,” said Julie Pietrzak, a Lufkin resident.

“God blesses us each and every day to be here and provide us with our needs, whether they’re big or small, and we should find people that have maybe less than us and give back to them,” said Kennedy-Moreland.

She hopes this can become a quarterly event,so that we may act like Christmas comes more than once a year.

In order to do that she will need some help, if you would like to make this happen more frequently give them a call at 936-632-5439.