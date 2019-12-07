Christmas in East Texas: Sister2Sister cookies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Once you’re done with Christmas dinner, what could be better than a cookie and some milk.

What about setting some cookies out for Santa the night before? If so, why not get some Sister2Sister cookies.

Starting in just a 240 square foot drive-through store, owners Ashley Randall and Melissa Bennett are sharing their love of baking with East Texas.

Back in 2005, the sisters got requests from several people to make cookies for special occasions.

“We made about 350 dozen that first Christmas, just by word of mouth,” said Bennett.

But in order to make time for their families, the sisters put the business on the back burner until 2011.

At that time, the duo decided to turn their cookie making into a business and share them with everyone.

They’ve now moved to a bigger shop in South Tyler, right off South Broadway.

They get up and start baking around 4:30 a.m. every morning, making sure to use fresh ingredients.”

“We really wanted it to taste homemade. So you could put it on a plate and it didn’t taste like it came from a bakery. We make it fresh every single day. We start at 4:30 in the morning. We start mixing and we want it to taste like it just came from your kitchen and not just a store bought cookie.”

Staples such as chocolate chip, pecan chocolate chip, and snickerdoodle aren’t going anywhere, but they have seasonal favorites that they occasionally switch out.

Their personal recipe collections are filled with favorite family recipes from family members: their mom, dad, grandmothers, great grandmothers, aunts, and cousins.

Every box or bag is red and has their signature logo, with a black and white ribbon on the boxes.

Want to order some for your family, stop by their shop, located at 6618 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. They’re open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can also visit their website by clicking here.