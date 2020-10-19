Cass County clerk’s office closed this week after employee tested positive for COVID-19

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cass County clerk’s office will be closed to the public this week because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced on Facebook.

” We will be conducting election business only,” the posting said. The closing will not affect early voting.

“If you voted by mail because you are 65 or older or disabled and want to return your ballot in person we will meet you at the door of the office,” the posting said.

Those who have documents that need to recorded are asked to mail them. People can obtain some records using the county website.

Those with questions can call 903-756-5071.