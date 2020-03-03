Brookshire Grocery Co. is excited to host the seventh annual FRESH 15 on Saturday, March 7, at the FRESH by Brookshire’s store located at 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
The FRESH 15 features 15K and 5K races that provide a scenic view of South Tyler, with both courses starting and finishing at FRESH by Brookshire’s. A Lil’ FRESHie 1K is also offered for ages 12 and under.
Brookshire Grocery talks the Fresh 15 race happening this weekend
Brookshire Grocery Co. is excited to host the seventh annual FRESH 15 on Saturday, March 7, at the FRESH by Brookshire’s store located at 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.