THINK PINK: Ohio teen creates cake cookbook in memory of mentor who lost battle with cancer

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKYC) A dash of skills, a pinch of creativity, and a heap of determination finally led a 15-year-old in Ohio to achieving his long-standing goal of writing a cookbook.

Chase Sloan had a dream to create a cookbook for many years and now that dream is now a reality.

“I’ve been writing recipes over the course of my life. I’ve been writing recipes since I was like 10,” said Sloan. “And then it happened and oh my god, that’s my book, that’s Amazon. Something I created is on Amazon! That’s like…it’s huge.”

The teenager is donating 75% of the proceeds to the American Association for Cancer Research and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Sloan says he was inspired in the kitchen thanks to his family friend, Anne. She kept a meticulous Italian kitchen and he loved learning to bake from her, sharing stories and creating memories.

“There was definitely a really intense happy vibe coming from her it almost radiated through the kitchen. You could tell that cooking, especially for others, made her feel really good.” CHASE SLOAN

Unfortunately, Anne lost her battle with breast cancer in 2019 after a long 26 year battle.

Soloan says he learned many of his recipes from Anne and and wants to share them with others to keep her memory alive.

If you’re looking to get the teen’s book, you can find it right now on Amazon.