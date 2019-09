It’s a battle of the bands in deep East Texas.

This Friday, the Lufkin Panthers will be taking on the Nacogdoches Dragons, but first, the bands are competing and YOU can help.

All you have to do to support your favorite team is eat at a Chilis in either city.

10% of all the money will go to the respective band.

But you have to tell your server which one you’d like to support and show them the flyer below.

The band that brings in the most support will receive an extra cash reward.