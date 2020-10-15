Alzheimer’s Walk set for Oct. 24 in Tyler to be virtual this year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Alzheimer’s Association is taking a different approach to its Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser set for Oct. 24 in Tyler.

“This walk will be like no other – no large crowds, no open areas and displays,” said Scott Finley, Texas Alzheimer’s Association’s manager of media engagement. “Due to restraints imposed by the COVID pandemic, the 2020 Walk is a hybrid of live online and physical walking in small groups or solo, in neighborhoods, on walking trails — wherever people want to wave the Alzheimer’s flag and walk.”

Those who want to take part, can find information on how to register and get sponsors on the Alzheimer’s Association website alz.org/walk.

Each year the Association sponsors about 600 walks to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

To enhance the participant experience, new features have been added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app. Those who have registered can use the app to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their fundraising and gain access to resources to help people and families affected by the disease.

Participants can also use the app to watch an opening ceremony set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 24. that will be hosted by KETK 56 Chief Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell.

The ceremony will feature speakers and a presentation of “Promise Flowers” to honor the reasons participants have joined the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementia, Finley said.