Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus win Musical Event of the Year at CMA Awards

CMA Awards

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Billy Ray Cyrus, left, and Lil Nas X perform “Old Town Road” at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CMA Awards kicked off the day with a trip to “Old Town Road”.

It was announced during Good Morning America that Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won Musical Event of the Year for their megahit from earlier this year.

It’s the first win for both artists in this category.

Related: Everything you need to know about the 2019 CMA Awards

Also announced on GMA, Kacey Musgraves won Music Video of the Year for her song “Rainbow”.

See who else wins tonight at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on ABC, starting at 7 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories