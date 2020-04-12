Tyler police report water over many roadways, stoplights out at several intersections following storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department would like to make the citizens of Tyler and those visiting on this Easter holiday aware of street closures and intersections to avoid.

Water over roadway

Glenwood Blvd from W. Erwin to W. Front Street

East Erwin and Loop 323

East Front and Loop 323

HWY 31 West and Loop 323

Brodway Avenue and Winchester Dr.

Old Jacksonville HWY and Sunntbrook Blvd

Bellwood Road and Hurt Street to S. Gaston Street

Reed Road and Meadors Community

Lights out at intersections

West Oakwood/North Paclace

Old Henderson HWY/Loop 323

South Broadway/Elm Street

East Front Street/Loop 323

