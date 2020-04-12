Tyler police report water over many roadways, stoplights out at several intersections following storms

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department would like to make the citizens of Tyler and those visiting on this Easter holiday aware of street closures and intersections to avoid.
Water over roadway
- Glenwood Blvd from W. Erwin to W. Front Street
- East Erwin and Loop 323
- East Front and Loop 323
- HWY 31 West and Loop 323
- Brodway Avenue and Winchester Dr.
- Old Jacksonville HWY and Sunntbrook Blvd
- Bellwood Road and Hurt Street to S. Gaston Street
- Reed Road and Meadors Community
Lights out at intersections
- West Oakwood/North Paclace
- Old Henderson HWY/Loop 323
- South Broadway/Elm Street
- East Front Street/Loop 323
