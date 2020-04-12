Tyler police report water over many roadways, stoplights out at several intersections following storms

Live Now
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department would like to make the citizens of Tyler and those visiting on this Easter holiday aware of street closures and intersections to avoid.

Water over roadway

  • Glenwood Blvd from W. Erwin to W. Front Street
  • East Erwin and Loop 323
  • East Front and Loop 323
  • HWY 31 West and Loop 323
  • Brodway Avenue and Winchester Dr.
  • Old Jacksonville HWY and Sunntbrook Blvd
  • Bellwood Road and Hurt Street to S. Gaston Street
  • Reed Road and Meadors Community

Lights out at intersections

  • West Oakwood/North Paclace
  • Old Henderson HWY/Loop 323
  • South Broadway/Elm Street
  • East Front Street/Loop 323

If you have any pictures of flooded roads or storm damage, send it to KETK and FOX 51 on our Report It page.

