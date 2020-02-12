Schools delayed, canceled due to flooding Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Heavy rain and flash flooding are hitting East Texas Wednesday morning. Some schools have delayed the start of school or flat out canceled classes all together.

Canceled

The only school in East Texas to cancel all classes from flooding is Kerens ISD, between Athens and Corsicana. They will re-open on Thursday.

Paul-Pewitt ISD has closed its elementary school for the day due to a blown transformer. Only the elementary school is affected. The middle and high schools will have classes on Wednesday.

Parents are being asked to pick up their children from the high school gym.

Como-Pickton ISD is also closed on Wednesday, but this is due to an outbreak of flu, not the weather.

Delays

Union Grove ISD will be delaying the start of classes until 10:00 a.m. due to “hazardous road conditions.” The district made the announcement just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Buses will run at 9:00 a.m.

Some schools have said that while classes will start on time, there are buses that could be late due to flooding on the roads. Those districts so far are:

Tyler ISD

Union Hill ISD

#safeTisd: some of our buses are encountering flooded roads and are having to try alternative routes. This may cause some to be a little late. — Tyler ISD (@tylerisd) February 12, 2020

