Multiple East Texas school districts extend school closures until May

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple East Texas school districts announced Monday morning that they would be extending their school closures, this time through at least May 1.

School districts that made such an announcement as of this writing include:

Central Heights ISD (through at least April 17)

Daingerfield ISD

Hughes Springs ISD

Paul Pewitt ISD

Tyler ISD (through at least April 10)

Wooden ISD (through at least April 17)

Many schools had also posted that they would be making a decision in the next couple of days.

This new development comes one day after President Trump recommended that social distancing restrictions be extended to May 1 after initially hoping to be back by Easter.

Gov. Greg Abbott penned an executive order two weeks ago that put into law many of the Centers for Disease Control recommendations, including:

Bans on groups of people larger than 10

Closure of all schools and gyms

Bars and restaurants suspend in-house service

Hospital and nursing home visits prohibited unless providing care

That order is set to expire Friday night, however, it is likely that Abbott will extend it. His office has not released new information concerning the declaration since Trump’s announcement.

As of this writing, East Texas has 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, with half being in Smith County. On Monday, Upshur County confirmed their second case.

JUST IN: Upshur County has confirmed its second case of coronavirus and the patient is identified as a Gilmer resident. East Texas tally up to 63 with nearly 20 in the past 48 hours. https://t.co/KPvXQY0CC4 — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) March 30, 2020

Here is the most updated tally kept by KETK News:

Smith County – 32, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 2, 1 death

Gregg County – 5

Angelina County – 3

Rusk County – 3

Bowie County – 3

Shelby County – 2

Cherokee County – 2

Nacogdoches County – 2

Cass County – 2

Upshur County – 2

Morris County – 1

Hopkins County – 1

Harrison County – 1

Franklin County – 1

Henderson County – 1

Polk County – 1

This is a developing story and KETK News will update it as more school districts announce closures.