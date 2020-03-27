Lufkin ISD extends school closure through April 17

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin ISD will be extending its school closure another three weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In an announcement on Friday morning, the district said that the campus would remain closed through at least April 17.

“Our health officials report that cases are continuing to spread in the state, and an increase in confirmed cases in our county seems likely,” the post read.

Curbside meal pickup will remain active for the district as will online learning. The calendar on the school website shows the last day of classes listed as May 21.

The announcement is one day after the City of Lufkin extended its disaster declaration from COVID-19 indefinitely. The order will continue until the council meets again and votes that the disaster has passed.

Angelina County currently has one case of coronavirus, which was confirmed earlier this week.

There are nearly 40 throughout East Texas, the majority of which are in Smith County.