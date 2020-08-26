LIST: Here are the latest school closings due to Laura

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – School districts and colleges across East Texas are shuttering their doors due to the impending impact of Hurricane Laura.

Here is the latest updated list of all closures:

Closed Wednesday-Thursday

Sam Houston State University (Classes resume Friday)

Closed Wednesday-Friday

Broaddus ISD (Remote learning Wednesday, no classes Thursday or Friday)

Corrigan-Camden ISD

Groveton ISD

Hemphill ISD

Huntington ISD

Kennard ISD

Panola College

Sam Houston State University

Stephen F. Austin State University

Trinity ISD

Closed Thursday

Alto ISD (Classes Friday will be dependent on conditions after the storm)

Jacksonville ISD (Classes Friday will be dependent on conditions after the storm)

Closed Thursday-Friday