LIST: Here are the latest school closings due to Laura

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – School districts and colleges across East Texas are shuttering their doors due to the impending impact of Hurricane Laura.
Here is the latest updated list of all closures:
Closed Wednesday-Thursday
- Sam Houston State University (Classes resume Friday)
Closed Wednesday-Friday
- Broaddus ISD (Remote learning Wednesday, no classes Thursday or Friday)
- Corrigan-Camden ISD
- Groveton ISD
- Hemphill ISD
- Huntington ISD
- Kennard ISD
- Panola College
- Sam Houston State University
- Stephen F. Austin State University
- Trinity ISD
Closed Thursday
- Alto ISD (Classes Friday will be dependent on conditions after the storm)
- Jacksonville ISD (Classes Friday will be dependent on conditions after the storm)
Closed Thursday-Friday
- Diboll ISD (At-home learning will continue for all students. Face-to-face will resume Monday)
- Hudson ISD
- Lufkin ISD
- Wooden ISD