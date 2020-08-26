LIST: Here are the latest school closings due to Laura

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – School districts and colleges across East Texas are shuttering their doors due to the impending impact of Hurricane Laura.

Here is the latest updated list of all closures:

Closed Wednesday-Thursday

  • Sam Houston State University (Classes resume Friday)

Closed Wednesday-Friday

  • Broaddus ISD (Remote learning Wednesday, no classes Thursday or Friday)
  • Corrigan-Camden ISD
  • Groveton ISD
  • Hemphill ISD
  • Huntington ISD
  • Kennard ISD
  • Panola College
  • Sam Houston State University
  • Stephen F. Austin State University
  • Trinity ISD

Closed Thursday

  • Alto ISD (Classes Friday will be dependent on conditions after the storm)
  • Jacksonville ISD (Classes Friday will be dependent on conditions after the storm)

Closed Thursday-Friday

  • Diboll ISD (At-home learning will continue for all students. Face-to-face will resume Monday)
  • Hudson ISD
  • Lufkin ISD
  • Wooden ISD

