Linden-Kildare ISD cancels school for rest of the week due to illnesses

LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – Linden-Kildare ISD announced on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that they will be canceling school for the rest of the week after excessive illnesses among students.

The district will spend the two days sanitizing the buildings to prepare for school to return on Monday.

Junior high and high school basketball games will still be played as scheduled, but all Little Dribblers games have been canceled.

The district is asking that parents “please keep students at home so germs are not spread and full recovery can take place.

Currently, East Texas ranks 8th nationally on the Walgreens Flu Index.

