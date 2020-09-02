Groveton cancels classes, Centerville ISD delays start of school Wednesday due to power loss

FILE – In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va. The Justice Department is highlighting a number of actions school officials should take to increase safety, including improving mental health resources, monitoring social media accounts and improving physical safety measures. The report was released Tuesday and was a culmination of a federal school safety working group. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

UPDATE (8:30 A.M.) – Groveton announced just after 8 a.m. that school would be canceled for the day due to a loss of power.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas school districts delayed the start of their school day Wednesday due to a lack of power.

Groveton and Centerville ISD’s will start classes at 10 a.m. since both campuses do not have electricity.

Overnight, there was a line of storms that made its way through East Texas with more expected for certain areas.

Currently, Oncor shows that nearly 400 homes in the Centerville area are without power. There is no current information about Groveton.