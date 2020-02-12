Grand Saline joins list of schools closing due to the flu

1  of  2
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – Grand Saline ISD has become the latest on the list of schools to close their doors due to a flu outbreak.

Children will be kept out of school Thursday the 13th and Friday the 14th so that custodial staff can thoroughly disinfect classrooms.

Monday is a staff development day for the campus so classes will not resume until Tuesday, February 18.

Superintendent Micah Lewis wanted to remind parents to keep children home when they are sick and to disinfect surfaces regularly in your own home.

