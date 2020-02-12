Flooding causes Lake Gladewater, roads to be shut down across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rain has caused roads to flood and some have shut down across East Texas. Here is a comprehensive list of areas affected:
Anderson County
- Catfish Creek at FM 321 has flooded over the road and is not passable
- Several areas in Tennessee Colony have areas underwater.
Diana
- Intersection of US 259/FM1650
- FM 1650 south of the city
Gladewater
- HWY 80 at Cotton Street
- HWY 135
- HWY 271 at McCommic
- E. Lake
- Lake Devernia at Bridge
- Phillip Springs
- Shell Camp
- Lake Gladewater is closed
Gregg County
- Lonesome Pine between Hunter and North Ridge
- HWY 135 south of Country Club
- Mackey at Upshur County Line
- Bigwoods and Campbell
- McCann at North Fuller
- Brent Road in Longview
Longview
- 2200 Block of Lafamo Road near Lafamo Creek
- Pliler Precise at Judson Road
Ore City
- FM 1649 south of the Elementary school
Smith County
- CR 463 closed due to high water
- CR 472 closed due to high water
- Barricades up at CR 129, 168, 178, 185, 1125, 1141, 2265
- Please report high water at 903-590-4801 or 903-566-6600.
Tyler
- Loop 323/Garden Valley Road. Cones are out to divert traffic.
- HWY 110 between Tyler and Whitehouse
- HWY 64 west of Tyler
- FM 346
- FM 757 near HWY 31
- SS 354 west of Loop 323
- FM 3311 near HWY 271 is washed out
Upshur County
- FM 1650 is closed west of HWY 259. The small bridge is flooded over