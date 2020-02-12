Breaking News
Flooding causes roads to flood, shut down across East Texas
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Severe Weather Tools

Live Doppler Radar

Weather Alerts

Download The East Texas Storm Team App

Share Your Photos & Videos

Flooding causes Lake Gladewater, roads to be shut down across East Texas

Closings and Delays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rain has caused roads to flood and some have shut down across East Texas. Here is a comprehensive list of areas affected:

Anderson County

  • Catfish Creek at FM 321 has flooded over the road and is not passable
  • Several areas in Tennessee Colony have areas underwater.

Diana

  • Intersection of US 259/FM1650
  • FM 1650 south of the city

Gladewater

  • HWY 80 at Cotton Street
  • HWY 135
  • HWY 271 at McCommic
  • E. Lake
  • Lake Devernia at Bridge
  • Phillip Springs
  • Shell Camp
  • Lake Gladewater is closed

Gregg County

  • Lonesome Pine between Hunter and North Ridge
  • HWY 135 south of Country Club
  • Mackey at Upshur County Line
  • Bigwoods and Campbell
  • McCann at North Fuller
  • Brent Road in Longview
Image of Brent Road in Longview shows water over roadway. (Image courtesy of Longview Police.)
FM 1650 in Gregg County (Image courtesy of Gregg County Sheriff’s Office)

Longview

  • 2200 Block of Lafamo Road near Lafamo Creek
  • Pliler Precise at Judson Road

Ore City

  • FM 1649 south of the Elementary school

Smith County

  • CR 463 closed due to high water
  • CR 472 closed due to high water
  • Barricades up at CR 129, 168, 178, 185, 1125, 1141, 2265
  • Please report high water at 903-590-4801 or 903-566-6600.

Tyler

  • Loop 323/Garden Valley Road. Cones are out to divert traffic.
  • HWY 110 between Tyler and Whitehouse
  • HWY 64 west of Tyler
  • FM 346
  • FM 757 near HWY 31
  • SS 354 west of Loop 323
  • FM 3311 near HWY 271 is washed out

Upshur County

  • FM 1650 is closed west of HWY 259. The small bridge is flooded over

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC