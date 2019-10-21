East Texas schools canceling, delaying classes due to power outages

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas schools are delaying start times for Monday after experiencing power outages lates Sunday night due to severe weather.

The following is a list of schools who have announced delays:

Carthage High School

Carthage ISD released a statement on Facebook saying that only the high school would have its classes canceled for the day because it had no power.

“Due to the power outage, the HIGH SCHOOL classes will be cancelled for today. Buses will take students home. We are providing all students breakfast this morning. We appreciate your understanding. ALL OTHER CAMPUSES will run normal schedule and normal transportation .”

Kennard ISD

Kennard announced on social media that the district would start at 10:00 a.m. due to power loss.

“10:00 am Late start due to power outage. Staff arrive at 9:30 am. Stay tuned to social media for further updates.”

KETK News will update this story if more schools move to delay the start of schools. Check back here for further updates.