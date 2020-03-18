Diocese of Tyler Catholic schools to hold online-only classes until at least April 10

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After extending their spring break closure an additional week, all Diocese of Tyler Catholic schools will hold online-only classes at least for the next three weeks.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Robin Perry wrote that the distance learning program “will allow us to determine, in coordination with local health officials, whether the virus is continuing to have community spread or whether it has been contained.”

She also wrote that if more time was needed for the virus to be contained, it would last through Friday, May 1. The schools affected are:

Bishop Gorman Catholic School

St. Gregory Cathedral School

St. Mary’s Catholic School

St. Patrick’s Catholic School

The announcement comes one day after Bishop Strickland made the unprecedented move to suspend Holy Masses indefinitely in a social distancing effort.

This decision was not easily made nor was it made without a lot of consultation with input from local health authorities, medical professionals and the Bishop. It is our hope that this action will “flatten the curve” quickly so our students will be back in the physical classrooms with their teachers and classmates sooner. Robin Perry, Diocese of Tyler Catholic Schools Superintendent

As of this writing, there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas. Five are in Smith County and one each in Bowie, Gregg, Rusk, and Van Zandt Counties.

Three Texas patients have died as a result of the coronavirus but all had underlying medical conditions.

Gov. Abbott said in a press conference Wednesday that he may order all restaurants and bars to close on Thursday to contain the virus.