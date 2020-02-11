Como-Pickton ISD closed until Thursday due to flu

COMO, Texas (KETK) – Como-Pickton ISD has closed its doors until Thursday due to an outbreak of the flu, according to Superintendent Greg Bower.

“I am taking some proactive steps in directing that our school district be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. This will allow our custodial staff enough time to thoroughly disinfect and clean our classes in order to minimize the chance of the flu bug spreading even more.” Superintendent Bower

Bower wrote a letter to parents on Monday afternoon stating that he “would rather land on the side of caution.”

All scheduled sporting events and extracurricular activities are to continue as scheduled.

The school will resume a normal class schedule on Thursday morning. They join a list of East Texas school districts that have been forced to close their doors due to a high number of students getting sick.