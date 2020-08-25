Broaddus ISD moves to remote learning Wednesday, closed Thursday & Friday due to Laura

BROADDUS, Texas (KETK) – Broaddus ISD announced Tuesday morning that it would be shifting to remote learning only on Wednesday and no classes would be held Thursday or Friday due to Hurricane Laura.

No staff will be on campus either Thursday or Friday, according to the district.

Laura is bearing down on the Texas and Louisiana Gulf coasts and could strengthen into a Category 3 storm.

If it were to become a major hurricane, it would be the first to hit Texas since Harvey back in 2017.

The Cities of Galveston and Port Arthur have issued mandatory evacuation orders on Tuesday ahead of Laura, which is scheduled to make landfall either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

TxDOT is warning Deep East Texas residents that there will be additional traffic and possible delays on the following highways due to evacuees:

US 59

US 69

US 96

They urge all motorists to visit drivetexas.org for road conditions and to take Laura seriously.