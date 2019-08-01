Tyler dog gives birth to 18 puppies in emergency C -section

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler dog is recovering in foster care after giving birth to 18 puppies in an emergency C section. Her name is Luna and she is recovering in foster care.

According to volunteer Lynn Marsh Harty, Luna was transferred to Kingdom Vet Clinic because Smith County didn’t have the funds for an on-call veterinarian.

A dead puppy was removed from Luna’s birth canal and she then proceeded to give birth to two puppies on her own. However, she stopped giving birth on her own.

At that point, the only two options let were C-section or euthanization.

Obviously, euthanize was not an option for us or her. Lynn Marsh Harty

Luna then succesfully gave birth to 18 puppies. She lost nearly 25 pounds for the ordeal.

Luna was moved into her foster home and volunteers are asking for donations due to the high expense of the operation.

Anyone willing to donate can send money to the following PayPal account: lynnharty4@gmail.com