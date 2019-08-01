cts_logo_en72516

Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Register your shelter or rescue group to join Clear The Shelters.

Shelter dog in Tyler gives birth to 20 puppies in emergency C-section

Clear the Shelters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler dog named Luna is recovering in foster care after giving birth to 20 puppies in an emergency C-section.

Posted by Lynn Marsh Harty on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

According to volunteer Lynn Marsh Harty, Luna was transferred to Kingdom Vet Clinic because Smith County didn’t have the funds for an on-call veterinarian.

A dead puppy was removed from Luna’s birth canal and she then proceeded to give birth to two puppies on her own. However, she stopped after that.

At that point, the only two options left were C-section or euthanization.

Obviously, euthanizing was not an option for us or her.

Lynn Marsh Harty

Luna then succesfully gave birth to 18 puppies. She lost nearly 25 pounds for the ordeal.

Luna was moved into her foster home and volunteers are asking for donations due to the high expense of the operation.

Anyone willing to donate can send money to the following PayPal account: lynnharty4@gmail.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters East Texas Map

Clear the Shelters: Pet Adoption Quiz

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC