Progress made on building new animal shelter in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Marshall is making progress on building a new animal shelter.

The Marshall City Commission will vote on allocating the money later this month.

The current shelter is one of the oldest and smallest in the country. Nearly a quarter-million animals have gone through the doors in the shelter’s lifetime.

The three workers say they spend a lot of their time euthanizing animals to make room, because people are constantly dropping them off.

Almost 30 to 40 animals a day get dropped off.

The workers and community want to properly provide homes for the pets, but for now, it is difficult with the current facilities not being able to house the constant number of drop-offs.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Marshall Animals organization is accepting donations to help reach their $300,000 goal to start building a larger facility.