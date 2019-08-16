NBC, Telemundo Anchors Who Helped Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:
View Full Story

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Right Now

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC