cts_logo_en72516

Finding Forever Homes on August 17, 2019

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015. 

Register your shelter or rescue group to join Clear The Shelters.

Clear the Shelters Partners

Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter

Nicholas' Pet Haven

The Humane Society's Pets Fur People

SPCA of East Texas

Texas Star Rescue

Winnie Berry Humane Society

Wendy's Misfits Animal Rescue

Longview Animal Care & Adoption Center

Meet Finn, the San Jose Sharks’ New Team Dog

Clear the Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Something new is coming to the Shark Tank: A team dog.

Finn, an adorable yellow Labrador, will be teaming up with the San Jose Sharks team mascot, SJ Sharkie, to be trained as an assistance dog, according to a news release from the NHL team.

Over the next two years, Finn will be trained by a volunteer puppy raiser who will socialize him and teach him about 30 commands to prepare him for life as an assistance dog. Shark fans can expect to see Finn sniffing about the Tank during games and events.

Finn’s already learned one thing, the Sharks said: He celebrates a goal by rolling over.

And his favorite player? “Bark-Edouard Vlasic,” of course.

Finn is the Sharks’ first dog. The team partnered with Canine Companions for Independence, an organization that provides expertly-trained assistance dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities free of charge, to help Finn on his journey. 

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC