Less than one month away until the nationwide Clear the Shelters

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – It is now less than one month away until the annual Clear the Shelters hosts its nationwide pet-adoption drive.

On Saturday, August 29th, East Texas shelters will participate in sending out plenty of their animals to new homes so they can find their fur-ever friends.

Clear the Shelters was originally inspired by a North Texas event called “Empty the Shelters” hosted in 2014. Shortly after, the idea making this a nationwide event came into fruition in 2015.

Since its dawn in 2015, more than 250,000 animals have gained life long friends.

For Athens Animal Rescue Shelter, this will be the first time they are hosting the event. The shelter recently opened this past April. In light of the pandemic, they are taking into account certain safety measures to ensure that both visitors, employees, and the animals remain safe.

“Due to COVID-19 we’re gonna take all precautions and make sure everyone feels safe. So we’re going to do as we’re doing right now and make appointments for people to come in so they can have their safe distance away from other people. We’re gonna do a lot of planning and a lot of scheduling people to come in on their own time to have that time with that animal to see if it’s going to be the right person for those dogs and cats.” Jennifer Miller, Manager at Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

The shelter does offer a foster program where potential owners can take home a dog or a cat to “test the waters” before they make the final decision to adopt the animal. They also added that this month, they will offer plenty of specials for their Clear the Shelters event.